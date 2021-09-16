Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.420-$4.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.520. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Edison International stock traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,566,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,435. Edison International has a 52 week low of $48.47 and a 52 week high of $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.89.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). Edison International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EIX. Mizuho raised their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised Edison International from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Edison International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.00.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

