Education Ecosystem (LEDU) Price Hits $0.0120 on Exchanges

Education Ecosystem (CURRENCY:LEDU) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. One Education Ecosystem coin can currently be bought for $0.0120 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. Education Ecosystem has a market capitalization of $2.83 million and approximately $153,626.00 worth of Education Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Education Ecosystem has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Education Ecosystem Profile

LEDU is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Education Ecosystem’s total supply is 362,983,094 coins and its circulating supply is 236,710,413 coins. The official message board for Education Ecosystem is medium.com/liveedu-ico . Education Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @liveedutv and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Education Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/EducationEcosystem . Education Ecosystem’s official website is ledu.education-ecosystem.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Education Ecosystem is a decentralized ecosystem for learning about new technologies and trying them out hands-on using free practical projects. They are like GitHub on video and are building the world's biggest learning ecosystem for developers, starting with the six topics: artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, game development, data science, cryptocurrencies, and programming. Ecosystem participants including viewers, project creators, site moderators, and API developers are rewarded with LEDU tokens for positive activities in the ecosystem. Education Token (LEDU) is an ERC20 token that lives on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to power the Education Ecosystem and is a key component of their plan to disrupt the $306 billion professional development industry using the blockchain. Education tokens are used as payment for all financial transactions in the internal ecosystem, as well as rewards for project creators, learners, site moderators, and API ecosystem developers. “

Education Ecosystem Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Education Ecosystem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Education Ecosystem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Education Ecosystem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

