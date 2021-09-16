Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Purchased by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,374 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for 0.7% of CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $5,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,170,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,938,020,000 after buying an additional 1,387,141 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,887,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,579,642,000 after buying an additional 1,037,653 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,059,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,175,935,000 after buying an additional 478,113 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,076,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,093,709,000 after buying an additional 239,765 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 33.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,086,493,000 after buying an additional 3,249,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EW shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

Shares of EW traded down $0.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $120.14. 32,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,471,889. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $70.92 and a twelve month high of $123.27. The stock has a market cap of $74.89 billion, a PE ratio of 51.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $3,715,257.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,052 shares in the company, valued at $26,600,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 15,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total transaction of $1,702,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,854,429.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,530 shares of company stock valued at $11,055,715 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

