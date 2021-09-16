EFFORCE Price Tops $0.88 on Major Exchanges (WOZX)

EFFORCE (CURRENCY:WOZX) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Over the last week, EFFORCE has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One EFFORCE coin can now be bought for about $0.88 or 0.00001840 BTC on popular exchanges. EFFORCE has a market capitalization of $128.17 million and $1.44 million worth of EFFORCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00061980 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002897 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.95 or 0.00141628 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00013898 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.86 or 0.00804235 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00046186 BTC.

EFFORCE Profile

WOZX is a coin. EFFORCE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 145,203,156 coins. EFFORCE’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial . The official website for EFFORCE is www.efforce.io . EFFORCE’s official message board is efforce.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce is an energy saving based project founded in 2018, based in Malta, which aims to make tokens that favour way of monetizing and using energy savings worldwide, making it easier to optimize the use of energy around the globe. Through blockchain technology, EFFORCE® will decentralize the energy efficiency industry. The community will benefit from this direct access to a market that will make better use of your energy. “

Buying and Selling EFFORCE

