eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.11 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) will post sales of $21.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for eGain’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $20.94 million to $21.28 million. eGain reported sales of $19.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eGain will report full year sales of $89.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $89.09 million to $89.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $104.24 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for eGain.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. eGain had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 17.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered eGain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Shares of EGAN stock opened at $11.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $349.91 million, a PE ratio of 53.34 and a beta of 0.35. eGain has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $20.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.64.

In other news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $53,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,297.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $230,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EGAN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of eGain by 63.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in eGain during the first quarter worth $114,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in eGain during the second quarter worth $116,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in eGain during the second quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in eGain during the first quarter worth $162,000. 52.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About eGain

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

