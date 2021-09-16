EKF Diagnostics (LON:EKF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $77.23

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 77.23 ($1.01) and traded as high as GBX 85.80 ($1.12). EKF Diagnostics shares last traded at GBX 83 ($1.08), with a volume of 980,051 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 77.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 75.06. The firm has a market cap of £377.64 million and a PE ratio of 34.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

About EKF Diagnostics (LON:EKF)

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells diagnostic instruments, reagents, and other ancillary products in Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Africa. It offers DiaSpect and DiaSpect T hemoglobin analyzers; DiaSpect Hemoglobin T Low to determine low levels of hemoglobin in plasma and serum specimens, aqueous solutions, or stored or banked erythrocytes; Hemo Control, a point-of-care hemoglobin analyzer that provides quantitative and lab quality hemoglobin results; and HemataStat II, a microhematocrit centrifuge that provides a quantitative hematocrit reading for six blood samples.

