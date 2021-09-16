El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) Short Interest Up 125.0% in August

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,500 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the August 15th total of 42,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of El Puerto de Liverpool stock remained flat at $$4.68 during trading hours on Thursday. El Puerto de Liverpool has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $4.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.79.

El Puerto de Liverpool Company Profile

El Puerto de Liverpool, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of department stores in Mexico. The company operates through Liverpool Commercial, Suburbia Commercial, and Real Estate segments. Its stores offer various products, such as clothes and accessories for men, women, and children; household goods; furniture; cosmetics; and other consumer products.

