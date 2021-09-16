El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) Short Interest Up 125.0% in August

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,500 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the August 15th total of 42,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of El Puerto de Liverpool stock remained flat at $$4.68 during trading hours on Thursday. El Puerto de Liverpool has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $4.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.79.
El Puerto de Liverpool Company Profile
Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for El Puerto de Liverpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Puerto de Liverpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.