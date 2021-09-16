Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.75.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Electricité de France from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electricité de France from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Electricité de France to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ECIFY traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $2.49. The company had a trading volume of 37,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,120. Electricité de France has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $3.27. The stock has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.65.

Électricité de France SA engages in the energy industry production. It operates in the following business segments: Electricity and, Gas. It offers the following services: production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and, energy services. The company was founded on June 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

