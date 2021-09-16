Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.75.

ECIFY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research note on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group raised Electricité de France from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Electricité de France from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, AlphaValue raised Electricité de France to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Get Electricité de France alerts:

ECIFY stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.49. The stock had a trading volume of 37,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,120. Electricité de France has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $3.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.65. The firm has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.06.

Électricité de France SA engages in the energy industry production. It operates in the following business segments: Electricity and, Gas. It offers the following services: production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and, energy services. The company was founded on June 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Electricité de France Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electricité de France and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.