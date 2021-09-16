Electrify.Asia Price Reaches $0.0014 on Top Exchanges (ELEC)

Electrify.Asia (CURRENCY:ELEC) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. In the last seven days, Electrify.Asia has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Electrify.Asia has a market cap of $733,348.52 and approximately $1,956.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electrify.Asia coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00062280 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002897 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.96 or 0.00140723 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00013925 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $381.38 or 0.00801523 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00046545 BTC.

Electrify.Asia is a coin. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 coins and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 coins. Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia . The official website for Electrify.Asia is electrify.asia . Electrify.Asia’s official message board is medium.com/electrifyasia . The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrify.Asia is an electricity marketplace for Asian territories, mainly the southwest region and is addressing the need for transparency and security in the consumption of energy. Electrify.Asia uses the blockchain and smart contracts to sell energy and has transacted more than 30GWh of electricity for commercial and industrial customers since March 2017 using their token ELEC. The ELEC token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum blockchain and is used within their marketplace to transact energy. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrify.Asia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electrify.Asia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electrify.Asia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

