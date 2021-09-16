Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,149.60 ($15.02).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Liberum Capital raised their target price on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,170 ($15.29) to GBX 1,270 ($16.59) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Numis Securities upgraded Electrocomponents to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,275 ($16.66) in a report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,219 ($15.93) to GBX 1,388 ($18.13) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Electrocomponents from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 935 ($12.22) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of Electrocomponents stock opened at GBX 1,105 ($14.44) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,047.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,031.03. Electrocomponents has a 12 month low of GBX 672.50 ($8.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,135 ($14.83). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.69, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

