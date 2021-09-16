Electrum Dark Trading 1.9% Higher Over Last Week (ELD)

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded down 16.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 16th. One Electrum Dark coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Electrum Dark has a market capitalization of $9,537.51 and $103.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Electrum Dark has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000358 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000418 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.26 or 0.00130436 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000081 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 41.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Electrum Dark Coin Profile

Electrum Dark is a coin. It launched on March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Electrum Dark is electrumdark.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Electrum Dark Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electrum Dark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electrum Dark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

