Elena Prokupets Sells 54,193 Shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Stock

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Director Elena Prokupets sold 54,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total value of $2,645,702.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Elena Prokupets also recently made the following trade(s):

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, September 13th, Elena Prokupets sold 6,660 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $333,466.20.

On Friday, September 10th, Elena Prokupets sold 2,550 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $127,500.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Elena Prokupets sold 4,257 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $191,607.57.

On Thursday, July 29th, Elena Prokupets sold 11,336 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $510,120.00.

CCCC stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.50. The stock had a trading volume of 382,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,068. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.49. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.40 and a 52 week high of $50.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.81. The company has a current ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.32% and a negative net margin of 257.05%. On average, equities analysts forecast that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

CCCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on C4 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright started coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 192,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 144.5% during the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 268,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after acquiring an additional 158,405 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 19.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 12.0% during the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 497,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,389,000 after acquiring an additional 53,312 shares during the period. 65.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.