Elio Motors (OTCMKTS:ELIO) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Shares of Elio Motors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELIO) fell 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.80. 721 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 13,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.71.

Elio Motors Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ELIO)

Elio Motors, Inc engages in the designing, developing and manufacturing of three-wheeled vehicles. It offers vehicles under the Elio brand. The company was founded by Paul Elio in October 2009 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

