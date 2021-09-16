Elitium (EUM) Price Hits $3.89 on Top Exchanges

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One Elitium coin can now be purchased for about $3.89 or 0.00008135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Elitium has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. Elitium has a total market cap of $108.50 million and approximately $598,192.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00061871 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002877 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.04 or 0.00140235 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00013723 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.39 or 0.00797798 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00045914 BTC.

About Elitium

Elitium (EUM) is a coin. It was first traded on December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,898,118 coins. Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io . Elitium’s official message board is medium.com/elitium . Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Elitium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

