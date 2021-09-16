Ellaism (ELLA) Price Hits $0.0010 on Exchanges

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. Ellaism has a market cap of $45,477.39 and approximately $20.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ellaism coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ellaism has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ellaism alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,610.54 or 0.07526687 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.66 or 0.00122282 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ellaism

Ellaism (ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 47,486,669 coins and its circulating supply is 47,435,338 coins. The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org . The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Buying and Selling Ellaism

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ellaism Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ellaism and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.