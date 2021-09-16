Ellaism (ELLA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $45,408.47

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded down 49.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. One Ellaism coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ellaism has a market capitalization of $45,408.47 and approximately $13.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ellaism has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,560.93 or 0.07438433 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $57.96 or 0.00121069 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (CRYPTO:ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 47,486,669 coins and its circulating supply is 47,435,338 coins. Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

