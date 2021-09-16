Ellipsis Reaches Market Capitalization of $219.77 Million (EPS)

Ellipsis (CURRENCY:EPS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. Ellipsis has a total market capitalization of $219.77 million and $62.99 million worth of Ellipsis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ellipsis has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. One Ellipsis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.66 or 0.00001362 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00063666 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002975 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.85 or 0.00143154 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00013956 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.89 or 0.00816915 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00047183 BTC.

About Ellipsis

Ellipsis is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2020. Ellipsis’ total supply is 446,267,961 coins and its circulating supply is 335,480,066 coins. Ellipsis’ official Twitter account is @EpanusToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Epanus is a decentralized token, based on the Ethereum encryption technology, which can be used as value reserve. Convenient when it comes to small daily transactions, and better in terms of value retention in the medium and long term. Through Cloud Mining technology, where the mining happens in the “cloud” through a remote datacenter with incredible shared processing power, it provides the users with the option of mining tokens without having to worry about hardware management. “

Ellipsis Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellipsis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellipsis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ellipsis using one of the exchanges listed above.

