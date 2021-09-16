Elrond Achieves Market Cap of $5.21 Billion (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One Elrond coin can currently be bought for about $267.59 or 0.00560145 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Elrond has traded 32% higher against the US dollar. Elrond has a total market cap of $5.21 billion and approximately $300.23 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.86 or 0.00139950 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004277 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00018192 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00042552 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00013447 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004352 BTC.

Elrond Coin Profile

Elrond (EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 22,414,755 coins and its circulating supply is 19,453,978 coins. Elrond’s official website is elrond.com . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

