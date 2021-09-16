Elysian Price Up 16.4% This Week (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Elysian has a total market cap of $350,382.60 and $131,947.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elysian coin can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Elysian has traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00062645 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002894 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.61 or 0.00141201 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00013935 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $387.14 or 0.00808492 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00046669 BTC.

Elysian Coin Profile

Elysian (ELY) is a coin. It was first traded on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 coins. Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

Buying and Selling Elysian

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

