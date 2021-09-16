Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.18.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

EMR traded down $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $98.97. 33,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,589,801. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. Emerson Electric has a 12 month low of $63.16 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.