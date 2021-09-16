Eminer Price Tops $0.0045 on Major Exchanges (EM)

Eminer (CURRENCY:EM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 16th. One Eminer coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Eminer has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. Eminer has a total market capitalization of $6.50 million and $1.43 million worth of Eminer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00061820 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002891 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.99 or 0.00140758 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00014013 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $383.00 or 0.00804807 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00046705 BTC.

Eminer Profile

Eminer (CRYPTO:EM) is a coin. Its launch date was July 16th, 2019. Eminer’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,454,500,099 coins. Eminer’s official website is eminer.pro . Eminer’s official Twitter account is @eminerfans . The official message board for Eminer is medium.com/@EM29172525

According to CryptoCompare, “Eminer hash rate service platform aims to reintegrate and redefine the mining industrial ecology based on blockchain hash rate with blockchain thoughts and finally build into a blockchain hash rate financial service platform integrating hash rate service, financial service, and information service. The corresponding platform token EM makes the miners and their hash rates token-based with certain value liquidity, which is the core of the entire Eminer ecosystem. “

Eminer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eminer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eminer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eminer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

