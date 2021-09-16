Employees Retirement System of Texas Buys 12,955 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,883 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,955 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Oracle were worth $20,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,747 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. 44.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $1.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,798,031. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $55.14 and a 12 month high of $91.78. The firm has a market cap of $241.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.76 and a 200-day moving average of $80.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.38.

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $3,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,257,586.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

See Also: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.