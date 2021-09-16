Employees Retirement System of Texas Buys 1,400 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 0.9% of Employees Retirement System of Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $75,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $66,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 18.9% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 80.0% in the first quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,350.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,841.72.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $30.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,858.02. 30,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,520,827. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,402.15 and a 12-month high of $2,925.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,728.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,431.36.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

