Employees Retirement System of Texas Buys 56,493 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,293,007 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,493 shares during the period. Comcast comprises approximately 0.9% of Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Comcast were worth $73,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Comcast by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 275,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $15,733,000 after buying an additional 39,500 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Comcast by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 607,787 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,656,000 after buying an additional 109,986 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,802 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,531 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after buying an additional 9,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its stake in Comcast by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 26,430 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price objective on Comcast and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

Comcast stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.56. The stock had a trading volume of 337,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,469,771. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $40.97 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The firm has a market cap of $259.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.86 and a 200 day moving average of $57.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.