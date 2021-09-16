Employees Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Humana were worth $14,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HUM. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Humana by 164.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 176,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,018,000 after buying an additional 449,846 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Humana by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,352,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,178,651,000 after buying an additional 385,141 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Humana by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 810,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $339,906,000 after buying an additional 242,847 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,980,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,498,000. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HUM shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $485.63.

NYSE HUM traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $399.65. 11,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 912,784. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $370.22 and a 1-year high of $475.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $427.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $428.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $51.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.51 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. Equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.93%.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

