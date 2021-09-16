Employees Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Employees Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 32.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 276,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,772 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.06% of Otis Worldwide worth $22,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTIS traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.95. The company had a trading volume of 20,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,069. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $58.04 and a 52-week high of $92.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.80.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. Analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.44 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.44 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.10.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

