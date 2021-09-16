Employees Retirement System of Texas Grows Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 28,683 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Aptiv were worth $20,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 237.8% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the second quarter worth $39,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 200.0% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aptiv in the first quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $917,700.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APTV traded down $6.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $147.90. The company had a trading volume of 16,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,429. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.15, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.49. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $82.12 and a 12-month high of $170.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on APTV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Aptiv from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.88.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

