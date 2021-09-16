Employees Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,600 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.07% of Palo Alto Networks worth $26,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

PANW traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $480.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,736. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.34 and a 52-week high of $495.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $413.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $372.70. The company has a market capitalization of $46.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.65 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PANW. Zacks Investment Research raised Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $506.13.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total value of $4,428,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,184 shares of company stock worth $20,813,424 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

