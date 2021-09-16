Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $17.54 Million Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 335.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,455 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 56,600 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Workday were worth $17,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $534,985,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Workday by 23.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,232,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,542,161,000 after buying an additional 1,924,361 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $384,927,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Workday by 124.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,460,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $611,174,000 after buying an additional 1,365,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Workday by 52.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,314,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $823,319,000 after buying an additional 1,136,922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $282.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $259.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Workday currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.36.

In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.53, for a total transaction of $710,958.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $563,845.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 299,105 shares of company stock worth $80,910,048. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

WDAY stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $269.83. The stock had a trading volume of 10,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,906. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $195.81 and a one year high of $282.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $245.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.32. The company has a market capitalization of $66.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,499.08 and a beta of 1.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

