Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $20.02 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 80.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 41,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $20,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 105.5% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 87.0% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAT stock traded down $2.60 on Thursday, hitting $203.13. The stock had a trading volume of 46,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,378,461. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.73 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The firm has a market cap of $111.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $210.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.20.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.80.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

