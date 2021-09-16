Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $20.41 Million Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.06% of Hilton Worldwide worth $20,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 900,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,442 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 18.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,264,000 after purchasing an additional 18,156 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1,170.8% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 9.9% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 13.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 89,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,808,000 after purchasing an additional 10,303 shares during the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HLT traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $131.57. The stock had a trading volume of 13,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,304. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.48 and a 52 week high of $136.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a PE ratio of -131.17 and a beta of 1.32.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $364,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 287,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,963,253.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HLT. Argus lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.83.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

