Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $27.10 Million Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,614 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.05% of Dollar General worth $27,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Endowment Management LP grew its position in Dollar General by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 57,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,422,000 after purchasing an additional 11,923 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 27,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General by 10.0% in the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,007,000 after buying an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.41.

NYSE DG traded up $2.05 on Thursday, hitting $219.02. 13,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,079,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $227.74 and its 200 day moving average is $213.43. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $173.50 and a 52 week high of $239.35. The company has a market capitalization of $51.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

