Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $29.11 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.39% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $29,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 144.4% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 197.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 328.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XBI traded down $1.50 on Thursday, hitting $128.93. 71,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,131,042. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.16 and its 200 day moving average is $131.91. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $105.89 and a 52 week high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

