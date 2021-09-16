Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $30.36 Million Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Employees Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 684,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,321 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.09% of Corteva worth $30,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,558,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,123,000 after acquiring an additional 25,036 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 8,643 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 429,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,046,000 after acquiring an additional 10,666 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

CTVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.33.

NYSE:CTVA traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.45. The stock had a trading volume of 17,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,273,202. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $27.18 and a one year high of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.43 and its 200-day moving average is $45.18.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 5.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.33%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.