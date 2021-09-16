Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $40.70 Million Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Anthem were worth $40,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Anthem in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Anthem in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Anthem in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Anthem by 61.3% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anthem alerts:

In other news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $374.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,081. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.10 and a 1-year high of $406.00. The stock has a market cap of $91.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $379.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $375.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ANTM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Anthem in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.76.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.