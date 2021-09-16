Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $47.13 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,800 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises 0.6% of Employees Retirement System of Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in The Home Depot were worth $47,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 99,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its position in The Home Depot by 490.0% during the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after buying an additional 11,471 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 4.7% during the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 25,494 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,130,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 11.3% in the first quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,347 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HD shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.52.

Shares of HD traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $334.89. 68,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,961,533. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $327.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.09. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $345.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

