Employees Retirement System of Texas Lowers Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,800 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 27,400 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $25,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.2% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,366 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 10.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.7% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,541 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 127,345 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $28,658,992.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,810 shares in the company, valued at $14,810,540.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 2,500 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.77, for a total transaction of $526,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,265,984.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,305 shares of company stock worth $40,748,841 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NXPI stock traded down $2.85 on Thursday, reaching $209.49. The company had a trading volume of 35,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,015,261. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $117.25 and a 1 year high of $228.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $208.09 and its 200 day moving average is $201.64. The company has a market cap of $55.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.86, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

NXPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.31.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

