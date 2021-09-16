Employees Retirement System of Texas Lowers Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Employees Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $31,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

HON stock traded down $3.00 on Thursday, reaching $218.69. The company had a trading volume of 51,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,746,132. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.85 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $228.75 and its 200 day moving average is $223.70. The company has a market cap of $150.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.62.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

