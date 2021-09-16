Employees Retirement System of Texas Lowers Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,093 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,231 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.17% of Quanta Services worth $21,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PWR. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 9.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 18.2% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 5.2% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 43,788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 24.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the first quarter worth $20,925,000. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Quanta Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.92.

NYSE:PWR traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $117.14. The company had a trading volume of 10,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,456. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.71. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.53 and a 12-month high of $119.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.23%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

