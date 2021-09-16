Employees Retirement System of Texas Lowers Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,190,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,000 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises approximately 0.7% of Employees Retirement System of Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $53,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 26,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 67,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 38,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 12.2% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.23. 419,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,609,072. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.41. The firm has a market cap of $189.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 145.45%.

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.52.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

