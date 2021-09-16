Employees Retirement System of Texas Purchases 18,191 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,191 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Equinix were worth $35,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,973,617,000 after acquiring an additional 489,436 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,105,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,430,542,000 after purchasing an additional 43,671 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,077,718,000 after purchasing an additional 48,515 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,452,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,087,000 after purchasing an additional 233,188 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,193,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 145,182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Equinix news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.36, for a total value of $1,061,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,649,502.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $814.70, for a total transaction of $162,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,355 shares of company stock worth $18,116,589 over the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EQIX stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $842.65. 2,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,286. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $586.73 and a fifty-two week high of $885.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $832.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $761.40. The company has a market cap of $75.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.37%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EQIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $879.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $856.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $880.94.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

