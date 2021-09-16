Employees Retirement System of Texas Purchases 30,050 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,950 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,050 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $22,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth $1,935,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth about $6,409,000. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 12,245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 221,192 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,713,000 after purchasing an additional 25,482 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TMUS stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $126.65. 142,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,380,919. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.56 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.14. The company has a market cap of $158.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.73 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

TMUS has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.04.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

