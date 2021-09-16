Employees Retirement System of Texas Purchases 37,012 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,012 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in AON were worth $25,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at $1,930,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of AON by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AON by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 196,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,771 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at $1,045,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,153,000.

In related news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,002.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $263.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AON shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AON from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $268.06.

AON traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $291.71. 6,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,840,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $266.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.19. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $179.52 and a 1 year high of $295.23.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. AON had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 61.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.80%.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

