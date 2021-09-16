Employees Retirement System of Texas Purchases 44,567 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 219,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,567 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Chubb were worth $34,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HRT Financial LP increased its position in shares of Chubb by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 39,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 25,608 shares during the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of Chubb by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,181,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,712 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CB traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $180.46. 47,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,906,566. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $79.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $111.93 and a 1 year high of $187.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.12 and a 200 day moving average of $169.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, July 26th. boosted their price objective on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Argus upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.06.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,825,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.92, for a total value of $660,358.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,188 shares of company stock worth $10,920,772 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

