Employees Retirement System of Texas Raises Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 334.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284,600 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $17,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 263.3% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 182.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

NYSE:MO traded down $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $48.81. 84,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,253,271. The stock has a market cap of $90.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.46 and a 200-day moving average of $48.79. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. As a group, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.90%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.