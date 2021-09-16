Employees Retirement System of Texas Reduces Stock Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Employees Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.19% of LPL Financial worth $21,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 157.8% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 219,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,577,000 after purchasing an additional 134,123 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 16.2% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 985,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,977,000 after acquiring an additional 137,251 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the second quarter valued at $1,277,000. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 11.0% during the second quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the second quarter valued at $213,000. 93.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on LPL Financial from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on LPL Financial from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. reduced their price objective on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $166.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.85.

Shares of LPLA stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $144.43. 834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,839. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.14 and a 12-month high of $159.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.19.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

In related news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $265,423.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 7,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,002,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

