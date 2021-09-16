Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 35,900 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 35,900 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $20,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,338,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,435,291,000 after purchasing an additional 394,061 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,021,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $941,334,000 after buying an additional 495,259 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,283,833 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $496,310,000 after buying an additional 685,783 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,239,705 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $492,166,000 after buying an additional 365,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,939,126 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $463,932,000 after purchasing an additional 313,790 shares during the last quarter. 66.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded down $0.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $104.62. The company had a trading volume of 592,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,529,527. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $122.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.48.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,535,104.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,815,409.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $13,510,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,816,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,418,452.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 330,208 shares of company stock worth $33,902,137. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

