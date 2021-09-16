Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 43,000 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Employees Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373,500 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 43,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $20,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.2% in the second quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,405,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.7% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,510 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth $1,967,000. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 9.2% in the first quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118,328 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,881,000 after acquiring an additional 9,950 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 513,577 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $29,864,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.36. 284,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,296,787. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.83 and a 1-year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.22%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $86,355.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,668,378.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $87,779.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,782,521.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,740 shares of company stock worth $1,042,314 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.09.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

