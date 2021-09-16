Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 5,573 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,573 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for 1.0% of Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in PayPal were worth $80,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,599,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,058,523,000 after buying an additional 236,932 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,116,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,386,862,000 after purchasing an additional 374,780 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 3.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,479,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,273,465,000 after purchasing an additional 421,457 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 4.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,576,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,374,362,000 after purchasing an additional 511,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PayPal by 16.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,781,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,951 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $283.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,556,509. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.63 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The company has a market cap of $332.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.89, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $285.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,548,106.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on PYPL. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price (up from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.74.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

